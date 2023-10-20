Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 14,642 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. 53,056,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,900,656. The company has a market cap of $677.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

