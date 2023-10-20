Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.9 %

PM stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

