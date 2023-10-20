Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 9,103 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.21. 29,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $161.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.