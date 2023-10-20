Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 977 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.20. 495,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,928. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.55.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

