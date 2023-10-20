Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,193. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average is $247.29.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

