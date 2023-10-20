Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 595 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,137,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

