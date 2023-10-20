Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 40,088 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in WPP by 2,330.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

