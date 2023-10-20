Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 7,763 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

