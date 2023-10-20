Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 112,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.