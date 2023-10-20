Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

