Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,336 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

