Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,582 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CC opened at $25.04 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.