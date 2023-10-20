Meritage Portfolio Management Has $472,000 Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 10.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,909,000 after purchasing an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

