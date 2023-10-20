Meritage Portfolio Management Has $777,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $203.40 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

