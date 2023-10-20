Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,686,000 after buying an additional 49,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

