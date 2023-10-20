Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $594,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $166.52 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

