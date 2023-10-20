Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $373,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 172,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $327,458.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reduced their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

