Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 7,387 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000.

SCHR stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

