Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

