Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,095 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.