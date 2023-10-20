Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after buying an additional 72,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $110.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

