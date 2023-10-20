Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 176.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 16.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.04. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

