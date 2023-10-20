Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2,871.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

