Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $312.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

