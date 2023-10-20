Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.04. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.