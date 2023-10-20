MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MetLife by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MET stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

