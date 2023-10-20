M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,087 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

