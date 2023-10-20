M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.5 %

ABBV opened at $145.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

