M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of BeiGene worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $158.67 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.46.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

