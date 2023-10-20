M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 105,589 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,589 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

