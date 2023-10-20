M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of Zai Lab worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.