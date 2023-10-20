M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.30 Million Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 958,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MINISO Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MNSO opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

