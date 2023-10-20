M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $19.71 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 259,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

