M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,348 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Cogent Communications worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 550.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

