M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.68.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $94.22 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

