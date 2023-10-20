M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,797 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Graco worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $70.76 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

