M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,966 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

