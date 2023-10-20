M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,426 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,426 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

