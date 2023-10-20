M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,669 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of UniFirst worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $26,359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 11.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of UNF opened at $162.40 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.36.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

