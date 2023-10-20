M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 57,480 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,480 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

