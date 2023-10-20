M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

