Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

