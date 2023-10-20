Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,631 shares of company stock worth $17,408,283 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

