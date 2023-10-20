Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

