Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE MTX opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

