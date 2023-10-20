Mizuho Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $55.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.81.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.03. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.