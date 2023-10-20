Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 160,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.