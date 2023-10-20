Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.