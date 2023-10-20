Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $46.60.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Picture This: AI Ignites Double-Digit Revenue Growth at Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.