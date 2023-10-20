Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.77.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,863 shares of company stock worth $4,981,631 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

