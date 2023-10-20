Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 145.00% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

